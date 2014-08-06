Ahh… the dreaded dressing room, the hallmark of any back-to-school shopping trip, successful or otherwise. Let’s face it, like it or not, the clothes your teens and tweens don when heading back to school are important. They are personality defining, a way to showcase individuality and taste.

As a result, the whole process can be sanity-busting (not to mention budget-busting). But as with so many things, the best back-to-school shopping endeavors boil down to one simple thing: planning ahead.

Start by making a list. What are must-haves and what are nice-to-haves? Make a budget. Then: Stick. To. Your. Budget. Make sure you leave room for a few special investment pieces that will last for a few years.

Don’t forget to shop the closet: Take a look back at last year’s haul so that you’re not duplicating pieces, especially the basics.

It’s important to try on certain styles for fit—especially this fall’s ultra trendy slim-cut apparel—but if you’ve got time and are confident of sizes, shopping online can save you money in the end. Online shopping makes price comparisons and couponing easier to manage. Plus, you’ll impulse shop far less online than in store.

The team at About hit the racks early to give you a preview of a few trends happening this fall.

With our four fashion-forward collections—sweet florals, moto chic and grunge layers for teens, bright color block for younger kids—you’ll head home with some signature pieces that can create several unique and stylish outfits.

THE STORES

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS | www.ae.com | Store A8 at Belden Village Mall

BUCKLE | www.buckle.com | Store C22-23 at Belden Village Mall

CHARLOTTE RUSSE | www.charlotte-russe.com | Store B17 at Belden Village Mall

CHARMING CHARLIE | www.charmingcharlie.com | Store A32 at Belden Village Mall

THE CHILDREN’S PLACE | www.childrensplace.com | Store B13 at Belden Village Mall

EXPRESS & EXPRESS MEN | www.expressfashion.com | Store A9 at Belden Village Mall

FOREVER 21 | www.forever21.com | Store A17 at Belden Village Mall

PACSUN | www.pacsun.com | Store C24 at Belden Village Mall

TARGET | www.target.com | 5584 Dressler Rd. NW in Jackson Twp. | 1980 Lincoln Way E. in Massillon

MOTO CHIC

Moto chic is all about attitude and sophistication, but you won’t find any drab colors here!

Instead, opt for bold brights—we chose mix-and-match electric pinks and teals—to offset the sleek faux leather biker jacket.

On top, layer it up with a cami and catchphrase tee. Add slim denim in bold hues. Then balance out the jacket with a modern take on the classic quilted ballet flat. Want something more rock ’n’ roll? Swap the flats for ankle booties.

Accessories are a mix of heavy metal and glitter glam: stack cuffs with watches and slimmer wristwear to amplify the effect.

The star of the show is the studded wristlet-turned-crossbody bag. It’s a perfect fit for even the smallest locker.