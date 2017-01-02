Q: How often does Google update its popular street view maps?

A: This is a great question, and one that should not be confused with Google Maps. Google Maps are updated through a satellite imagery service many mapping companies use.

Google Street View is different. This service is done by Google using, usually, a car with a 360-degree camera protruding from the top of it. Generally speaking, Google tries to update the imagery every three years. That does, however, depend on where you’re located. Google was last in Stark County about a year ago. The service updated many of the main routes and roads. For example, Google Street View updated Market Avenue in downtown as you can see in the picture here. I know this because I happened to be standing outside in October 2015 when the car drove past. You’ll see, I’m tipping my cup of Starbucks to the driver.

However, Google did not update the picture of my house. It hasn’t been updated since 2011 and is due for a more recent photo. Late this year, Google sent a car to Tuscarawas County.

If you’ve never used Google Street View, give it a try. It’s also a cheap way to take a vacation. You can tour the White House, virtually, without spending a dime.

Q: What is in store for 2017?

A: This is Ask Todd not Carnac the Magnificent.

With that in mind, I am not into predicting the future. I will leave that up to my in-laws, who have the Nostradamus books on their coffee table. However, I can offer you a little something from the Chinese calendar.

2017 is the year of the rooster, according to the Chinese zodiac. According to Chinese folklore, 2017 should be a powerful year. “This year, impressions count,” according to the Chinese Zodiac predictions. “You’ll want to look your best and be clear on your intentions concerning love, money and business. Stick to practical and well-proven paths to ensure success, rather than risky ventures.”

I wouldn’t go betting the house on the rooster. The last time it was the year of the rooster was 2005 when Hurricane Katrina struck Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, “American Idol” was the top TV show and Donald Trump was the host of the reality TV show “The Apprentice.” I wouldn’t go putting all my wontons in one bowl of broth in 2017.

Q: Has there been a home sold for $1 million in Stark County in 2016?

A: Well, yes, but any sale of a home for $1 million or more last year wasn’t a single-family home. Those were all farms with homes on them, meaning plenty of land.

However, the largest single-family home deal in Stark County in 2016 was for $935,000 back in April. The 5,140-square-foot home has a pool and a bath house. It is located in Jackson Local School District, near Brookside Country Club. The home was purchased by a Stark County neurologist.