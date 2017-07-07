This recipe is an easy one. If you can slice fruit, then you can make it. This is one the kids could help make, especially if they like helping out in the kitchen. I had no problems, for once! I did adjust the recipe to fit my taste, though. Instead of mandarin oranges, I used a regular orange. And chia seeds always give me a stomach ache, so I didn’t add them to the mix.

I was worried the cinnamon tortilla crisps would be hard to make, but they were a breeze. Plus, they’re oh so delicious! I’ll make them again and eat them by themselves, they were so good. And they made my house smell amazing.

I was surprised at just how sweet this fruit salsa and tortilla combo was. I loved the little kick that the pepper gave the salsa. The tortilla crisps added just enough sweetness to the fruit to make it taste almost like a dessert. As I type this at 10 in the morning, I can’t wait until lunch time so I can have some more!

Recipe

Ingredients

1/3 cup peeled and finely chopped mandarin oranges

1 large or 2 medium kiwi fruits, peeled and finely chopped

1/2 cup drained crushed pineapple (not in syrup)

1 cup finely chopped hulled strawberries (see MAKE AHEAD, below)

1/4 cup seeded, finely chopped yellow bell pepper

1/2 ounce (1 tablespoon) chia seeds

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Cinnamon Tortilla Crisps, for serving (see NOTE, below)

Directions

Combine the mandarin oranges, kiwi fruit, pineapple, strawberries, bell pepper, chia seeds and lemon juice in a mixing bowl, stirring until well incorporated. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

MAKE AHEAD: The salsa can be refrigerated or frozen for up to 1 day; if you plan to make it more than 6 hours in advance, do not stir in the strawberries until just before serving.

NOTE: To make the tortilla crisps, cut 2 8-inch flour tortillas into a total of 16 wedges. Arrange on a baking sheet, then use 1 tablespoon melted, unsalted butter to brush their top sides. Sprinkle with a mixture of 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 5 to 10 minutes, until the tortillas are crisp and lightly browned.

Source: Bonnie S. Benwick | The Washington Post