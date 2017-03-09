Every time I make a new dish, I can’t seem to follow the directions properly. Either I forget an ingredient—or two—or I mess up the steps. Well, this time was no different, but the mistakes, or adjustments as I like to call them, didn’t ruin the integrity of the dish.

First of all, the store I bought the ingredients at didn’t sell onions individually, so I opted to omit the onion. There wasn’t any pecorino cheese at said store either so I substituted with more Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. I could find only hot Italian sausage instead of mild, so I chose to leave out the cayenne pepper as to not make the dish too spicy. I also used less spinach because frankly, it just looked like way too much spinach.

To save time, I decided to make larger balls. It saved time when rolling the balls, but it took them about 25 minutes to cook through. If you want these as an appetizer at a party, I’d suggest following the recipe for size. But if you want this to be more of a meal, go ahead and make them larger and adjust the cooking time.

I was impressed by how good these tasted. They smelled delicious during the process, and the first bite didn’t disappoint. I’d make these again; they were so good!

RECIPE

Ingredients

Two 10-ounce packages frozen

chopped spinach, defrosted and squeezed dry

2 cups cubed herbed stuffing mix

1/2 medium yellow onion, finely chopped (1/2 cup)

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/2 cup regular or low-fat mayonnaise (do not use nonfat)

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1/4 cup pecorino cheese

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper or chipotle powder

8 ounces mild Italian sausage (pork or turkey), cooked and drained, then crumbled (may substitute 8 ounces lump crabmeat); optional

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Have a few rimmed baking sheets at hand. Combine the spinach, stuffing mix, onion, eggs, butter, mayonnaise, cheeses, garlic powder, salt, cayenne pepper or chipotle powder and the sausage, if using, in a large bowl; mix well. Arrange 52 rounded tablespoonfuls an inch apart on the baking sheets. Bake for 10 minutes (or 15 to 20 minutes, if frozen), until the spinach is lightly browned. Serve warm. Makes 52 servings.

Source: David Hagedorn | The Washington Post