After years and years of apartment living, the idea of maintaining a yard and flower beds was both exciting and overwhelming.

My husband and I spent the first spring and summer in our new house doing the basics (mowing the grass, trimming hedges, pulling obvious weeds) while watching to see what bloomed—and what didn’t—and doing lots of frivolous web searches about dead grass spots and weird weeds.

Now, with spring on th e way, I’m ready to get started with planting, mulching, weeding and blooming. But where to start?

I turned to lawn and garden-care expert Bryan Rice for some pointers. Rice is the president of Rice’s, and his family-owned business has been redefining landscapes since 1941.

Here’s some of his tips for what to start doing in your yard and flower beds in March as well as what trends to expect in the coming year:

Start here

• First, assess the damage. Get outside and take a walk around your property to see whether your plants have been damaged by deer or moles or may have suffered windburn. Inspect your lawn to see whether the grass shows any signs of disease and whether mold has grown where the snow was piled up during the winter.

• Get the air flowing. Take a leaf rake to clean up any leaves that may have blown into the yard, clumped together and created a brown matted mess. Use the rake to loosen the matted, potentially moldy area of grass where the snow had been piled up during the winter. “Just getting air to it, it will be much happier, and

it will deter the disease from sticking around,” Rice said.

• Begin dormant pruning. Rice said plants that are not spring blooming, such as a burning bush, can be thinned and shaped while they still are dormant. “A good rule of thumb is to prune no more than a third of the plant at a time,” Rice said.

• Feed and weed. For feeding plants, Rice recommends Espoma, an organic plant food that comes in varieties specific for the type of plant or tree you have. To prevent annual weeds from germinating, R

ice says Preen is among the most popular brands.

• Mulch. Yes, you can mulch in March, Rice says. But don’t overmulch. “We never want to put down more than two or three inches of mulch,” he said. “It will smother the plants because air and moisture won’t be able to get to the roots of the plants.” Rice also recommends cultivating the mulch with a pronged hoe as it starts to fade to get air down to the roots.

• Wait until late March or early April for crabgrass control. “People see it advertised on TV, and they think it’s time to get out there,” Rice said. He said crabgrass control typically lasts only four to five weeks, so putting it out too early–before Forsythias begin to bloom–could mean that you will miss its germination period.

Trends

• Succulents. “There’s so many cool colors and varieties,” Rice said. “We are going to be growing a number of them that are neat and different.” He said what makes them popular is that they are low maintenance and can be planted in a garden as well as a container. “They can go in spots where other plants won’t do well because it’s always so dry,” he said. “They like it hot.”

• Container gardening. “It seems to be easier and not as much work versus the actual garden itself,” he said.

• Impatiens are back. Rice said a disease a few years ago scared many gardeners away, but it appears the former garden staple is on the rebound. “If you have a shady spot, you can’t beat the performance of impatiens,” Rice said.

[ 1651 55th St. NE, Canton | riceslandscapes.com ]