Learn how to grow fruits and vegetables in your garden with these books.

“Smart Gardening: Grow Your Own Fruit and Vegetables: Save Money and the Environment” by Nankervis Marcelle (paperback, Exisle Publishing, 2015, 264 pages, $13.99) Whether your home is in the hot tropics or the cool mountains, you’ll find everything you need to know to start gardening for the future, reducing your global footprint while also saving money.

“Food to Grow: A Simple, No-fail Guide to Growing Your Own Vegetables, Fruits and Herbs” by Frankie Flowers (paperback, Collins, 2016, 416 pages, $23.99) Food to Grow simplifies every growing decision you’ll need to make. Frankie helps you evaluate your space, decide just how much time you want to invest and then make the smartest choices about which plants will give you the best bang for your buck. He guides you through the entire growing season from prepping and planning, to planting, weeding and harvesting (the best part), and he shares not just which veggies, fruits and herbs have become Frankie’s Favourites, but also which plants just aren’t worth the effort.

“Grow Your Own Vegetables in Pots and Containers: A Practical Guide to Growing Food in Small Spaces” by Paul Peacock (paperback, Constable & Robinson, 2017, 320 pages, $13.99) You might not have all the space in the world, but you can enjoy all the flavor in the world. With the step-by-step instructions in this book, you will be able to grow, nurture and harvest your own fruit, vegetables and herbs in a range of pots and containers, including recycled ones such as plastic milk bottles and kitchen sinks.

“The Grow Your Own Food Handbook: A Back to Basics Guide to Planting, Growing and Harvesting Fruits and Vegetables” by Monte Burch (paperback, Skyhorse Publishing, 2014, 240 pages, $14.95) The Grow Your Own Food Handbook informs you how to grow all types of vegetables, fruits and even grains on your own land or in any small space available to you and your family. Also included is information on specific health benefits, vitamins and minerals for each food, as well as detailed instructions for fall and winter food growing. Learn how to grow for your family, harvest and store all types of homegrown produce, and find joy in eating foods planted with your own hands.

“Build a Better Vegetable Garden: 30 DIY Projects to Improve Your Harvest” by Joyce and Ben Russell (paperback, Frances Lincoln, 2017, 192 pages, $24.99) Joyce and Ben Russell have devised 30 kitchen garden projects that anyone can make and enjoy. Not only do the projects add decorative detail to the garden, each project is devised to either extend the season, protect crops from pests or improve yields. Apart from the obvious cost-saving benefits from growing or making your own, the desire to work with craft fulfills the need to keep improving your patch of land.

