Pamper yourself from head to toe! Offering everything from facials, massages, hair and nail care, eye lash extensions and more, Nevaeh is a full-service salon and spa with locations in Hartville and Minerva. Stay on trend with the latest hair styles including highlights, Balayage, color and blow outs.

[ 1218 W. Maple St., Hartville, 330-877-7878 | 404 E. Lincolnway, Minerva, 330-868-7878 | www.nevaehsalonspa.com ]