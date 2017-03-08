One of the most popular items at V-Li’s Thai Cuisine in Canal Fulton is the simply titled Spicy Fish, priced at $16. A filet of the mild white fish called swai is lightly breaded in panko crumbs then deep fried, and topped with julienned green onion and bell pepper and a sweet, spicy, garlicky sauce.

[ 129 N Canal St., Canal Fulton | 330-854-5344 | vlisthaicuisine.com ]

About The Author

Dan Kane
Contributor

Dan Kane is the entertainment editor for The Repository’s Ticket magazine, for which he writes about theater, movies, rock ‘n’ roll, art, classical music, dance, restaurants, festivals and everything else that’s going on. Growing up in Wooster, he always thought of Canton as “the big city.”

