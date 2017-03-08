One of the most popular items at V-Li’s Thai Cuisine in Canal Fulton is the simply titled Spicy Fish, priced at $16. A filet of the mild white fish called swai is lightly breaded in panko crumbs then deep fried, and topped with julienned green onion and bell pepper and a sweet, spicy, garlicky sauce.

[ 129 N Canal St., Canal Fulton | 330-854-5344 | vlisthaicuisine.com ]