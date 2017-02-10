The third time was a charm for the HelloFresh meals. By then, I understood that I needed to read all of the directions before starting to prepare the meal.

I also was prepared to spend more time in the kitchen than what the recipe stated. Having that in mind helped. I didn’t feel as though I was trying to beat the clock. I went at my own pace, and the food cooked much better than the two previous meals.

I was nervous about this meal, as I had never had rockfish before. It also was my first time trying capers and artichokes. To my surprise, I loved the artichokes. And the caper aioli might have been my favorite part of the meal.

All of the flavors of this meal paired so well together. I finished my plate and went back for more salad. This was the first meal that we didn’t have an abundance of leftovers.

After trying three meals from HelloFresh, I can say this: The company knows what it’s doing. From the packaging to the pairings, the whole system is clean and organized. It helps people who enjoy cooking by taking out the hassle of thinking of and buying ingredients for tasty meals. The downsides are that you still have to prepare the meals, and you dirty a lot of dishes and utensils when preparing the meals.

RECIPE:

12 oz Yukon potatoes1 lemon1 clove garlic1/4 oz parsley1 jar artichokes1 oz capers2 tablespoons mayonnaise2 oz arugula12 oz rockfish1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions

1. Prep: Wash and dry all produce. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut potatoes into 1/2-inch wedges (like steak fries). Cut

lemon into wedges. Mince or grate 1 teaspoon garlic. Finely chop 1 tablespoon parsley leaves. Drain artichokes.

2. Bake the fries: Toss potatoes on a baking sheet with a drizzle of olive oil and a large pinch of salt and pepper. Bake until golden brown and crispy, 20 to 25 minutes, turning once halfway through.

3. Make the caper aioli: Drain and finely chop capers. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, parsley, capers, garlic (to taste) and a squeeze of lemon. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Cook the fish: Season rockfish on all sides with salt and pepper. With 5 to 7 minutes to go on the potatoes, heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large pan over high heat. Once very hot (oil should shimmer), add rockfish. Cook until slightly golden on outside and just opaque on inside, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

5. Toss the salad: Toss arugula and artichokes in a large bowl with a squeeze of lemon, drizzle of olive oil, and pinch of salt and pepper.

6. Finish: Plate the seared rockfish alongside the arugula artichoke salad and oven fries. Serve with a dollop of caper aioli and a lemon wedge. Enjoy!

Source: hellofresh.com