The second of the HelloFresh meals went better than the first, but it still wasn’t completely smooth sailing. I was tasked with making roasted pork tenderloin with potato cauliflower mash, caramelized apple pan sauce and snap peas.

Although the recipe said that the potatoes needed to cook for 12 to 15 minutes, mine were not fork tender in that amount of time, so my mash wasn’t completely mashed. It still tasted delicious, but the texture was a little off.

And I’m not that comfortable cooking with oil, so when I added the pork to the pan, it was no surprise that some oil sparked out of the pan and hit my arm. With that said, the pork turned out wonderfully, and I couldn’t believe I made something so tasty.

I was also shocked at how easy the snap peas were to make, let alone how delicious they tasted. I’ll be making that part of my weekly menu.

As for the apple pan sauce, I was not a fan. I’m not sure if I did something wrong or if the apples just didn’t taste as I expected them too, but I didn’t like them and I usually love dishes with warm apples.

Overall, this experience was better than the first meal, and I enjoyed the food a lot more. I still wasn’t sure it was worth the time and money. Maybe the third meal will give me better results.

Check back next month as I make seared rockfish.

RECIPE:

Ingredients

12 oz. Yukon potatoes

12 oz. cauliflower florets

12 oz. pork tenderloin

1 Granny Smith apple

6 oz. sugar snap peas

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 chicken stock concentrate

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon oil

Directions

1. Boil the potatoes and cauliflower: Wash and dry all produce. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Chop potatoes into 1-inch cubes. Place in a large pot of salted water along with cauliflower florets. Bring to a boil. Cook until fork-tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain and return to pot.

2. Sear the pork: Meanwhile, heat a drizzle of oil in a large pan over high heat. Season pork on all sides with salt, pepper and thyme. Add to pan, and sear until golden brown all around, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

3. Roast the pork and snap peas: Trim snap peas. When pork has browned, transfer to one half of a baking sheet. Add snap peas to other half, and toss with a drizzle of oil and pinch of salt and pepper. Roast until pork is cooked to desired doneness (we like ours slightly pink) and snap peas are bright and tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

4. Make the apple pan sauce: While the pork cooks, core and thinly slice apple. Heat 1 tablespoon butter and a drizzle of oil in the same pan over medium heat. Add apple slices. Toss until softened and slightly golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add stock concentrate and a cup of water. Simmer on low until thickened, 3 to 5 minutes.

5. Make the cauliflower mash: Add 1 tablespoon butter to cauliflower and potatoes. Mash with a fork or potato masher until smooth. Season generously with salt and pepper. Reheat over low if necessary.

6. Finish and plate: Thinly slice the roasted pork tenderloin. Serve on a bed of potato cauliflower mash with snap peas on the side. Drizzle with apple pan sauce and enjoy!