I’m a sucker for sweets. That’s why this recipe called out to me. And it seemed easy. Win-win in my opinion!

It was very easy to make, and it didn’t take too long. Sadly, when I took the first bite, I was a little disappointed. These truffles were way a tad rich for my taste. The chocolate was pretty strong. I mixed semi-sweet chocolate with 100 percent for the outer shell topping, but I thought that would mix well and come out to about 70 percent. Maybe that was the problem. If I make them again, I’d find 70 percent and see if that does the trick.

RECIPE:

Ingredients

3 to 4 glazed or plain chocolate cake doughnuts (about 7 ounces total)

2 pinches kosher salt

1/3 cup Nutella

1/3 cup skinned, toasted and chopped hazelnuts, plus more for optional garnish

8 ounces good-quality dark chocolate, broken into pieces (preferably at least 70 percent)

1/2 teaspoon vegetable shortening

Flaked sea salt, for optional garnish

Directions

1. Tear or crumble the doughnuts into penny-size pieces until you have about 3 1/2 cups, letting them fall into a mixing bowl as you work. Season with the 2 pinches of salt, then gently stir in the Nutella in tablespoon increments along with the 1/3 cup of nuts, being careful not to break up the doughnut pieces too much.

2. Divide the mixture into 10 equal portions and roll into compact balls. Return them to the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until somewhat firm.

3. Meanwhile, combine the chocolate and shortening in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat on LOW in 20-second increments until melted, stirring after each one. Once the mixture is smooth, cool slightly. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set a wire cooling rack over it.

4. Working with one chilled doughnut ball at a time, dip the balls into the chocolate mixture to coat. While they are still wet, sprinkle each one with a few flakes of the sea salt and a few pieces of toasted hazelnut, if desired. Place on the wire rack until completely set, then transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate (up to three days) until ready to serve.

Source: Bonnie S. Benwick | The Washington Post