This recipe got me excited about baking again. Maybe that’s because it was easy, or maybe it’s because I knew the end result would look pretty.

I set out to make this on a rather warm weekend back in March. After working on projects around the house all weekend, I started on this recipe Sunday afternoon. It didn’t seem like such a big task because the only cooking part was the crust. The rest just needed to be chilled.

Sadly, I didn’t get to taste the tart until Monday after work because it wasn’t ready to eat until late Sunday night. But it was worth the wait!

I’m not used to yogurt filling so I was nervous it was going to taste really healthy, but the honey gave it just the right amount of sweetness.

The recipe called for raspberries, but I’m not a fan of them so I left them out. And I went a little light on the blueberries because I thought the tart looked better without them.

RECIPE:

2 cups plain nonfat Greek-style yogurt9 rectangular graham cracker sheets (4.8 ounces total)3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted1/8 teaspoon salt2 tablespoons water2 tablespoons honey3/4 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest4 large strawberries, quartered, or 8 small strawberries, halved3/4 cup blueberries3/4 cup raspberries

Directions

1. Line a fine-mesh strainer with paper towels and set the strainer over a bowl. Place the yogurt on top of the paper towel in the strainer; transfer to the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight. Transfer the thickened yogurt to a bowl, and discard the liquid that has drained off.

2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Pulse the graham crackers in a food processor to the consistency of fine crumbs. The yield should be about 1 1/3 cups. Add the butter, salt and water; pulse until the crumbs are evenly moistened.

3. Grease a 9-inch round pie dish (not deep-dish) or 8-inch tart pan with cooking oil spray. Use your fingers to press the crumb mixture into a pie plate or tart pan, including a bit up the sides. Bake until browned, 9 or 10 minutes. (The baked crust might have cracks in it; that’s OK.) Let it cool completely.

4. Add the honey and lemon zest to the yogurt, stirring to incorporate. Transfer the yogurt mixture to the crust, spreading it gently so as not to break up the crust or drag crumbs.

5. Arrange the berries on top of the yogurt filling. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 1 day in advance.

Source: Mary Pat Flaherty | The Washington Post