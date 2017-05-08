Photo by Murphy RedmondTasty nachos About Staff May 8, 2017 May '17, About Food & Dining, Restaurants 32 Nuevo Acapulco serves authentic Mexican cuisine for lunch and dinner. Sip a margarita and choose from an extensive menu including fajitas, carne asada, chicken carnitas and of course, chips and salsa. Pictured is Nachos Acapulco—crispy cheese nachos topped with ground beef and chicken, garnished with tomatoes and green onions, and for an additional cost, sour cream and guacamole topping.[ 5686 Dressler Rd. NW, North Canton | 330-494-2280 | nabargrill.com ]Tell us what you think... Cancel reply