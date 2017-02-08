A popular menu item at Main Street Grille in North Canton is the cedar-grilled salmon entree.

Restaurant owner Preston Milstead explains, “To start off, we hand-cut every piece of salmon to 7 ounces, then we use a sweeter Riesling wine and soak the cedar at least eight hours. The salt-and-peppered salmon is grilled to temperature on the plank over our char grill and finished off in a white-wine broth with diced roma tomato and basil. It’s a simple dish, but extra care is taken with the quality of each step and ingredient.”

Priced at $22, the dinner includes a side and a salad.

[ 123 S Main St., North Canton | 330-497-1117 | msgrille.com ]

About The Author

Dan Kane
Contributor

Dan Kane is the entertainment editor for The Repository’s Ticket magazine, for which he writes about theater, movies, rock ‘n’ roll, art, classical music, dance, restaurants, festivals and everything else that’s going on. Growing up in Wooster, he always thought of Canton as “the big city.”

Tell us what you think...