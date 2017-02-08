Photo by Julie BotosSimple salmon | Main Street Grille Dan Kane February 8, 2017 February '17, About Food & Dining, Restaurants 48 A popular menu item at Main Street Grille in North Canton is the cedar-grilled salmon entree.Restaurant owner Preston Milstead explains, “To start off, we hand-cut every piece of salmon to 7 ounces, then we use a sweeter Riesling wine and soak the cedar at least eight hours. The salt-and-peppered salmon is grilled to temperature on the plank over our char grill and finished off in a white-wine broth with diced roma tomato and basil. It’s a simple dish, but extra care is taken with the quality of each step and ingredient.”Priced at $22, the dinner includes a side and a salad.[ 123 S Main St., North Canton | 330-497-1117 | msgrille.com ]Tell us what you think... Cancel reply