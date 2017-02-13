Mulligan's Restaurant & Pub Review: Old-Fashioned Feast Taste: All good. Service: Our waiter was helpful and friendly. I love the inside of the restaurant. It’s like an upscale library. Concept: The offerings are pretty common compared to other places nearby. Pricing: Fair, especially for the amount of food. 4.4 Overall Score Reader Rating: ( 0 Votes)

Alison Matas taste-tests fried mushrooms, onion rings, buffalo chicken spring rolls, lobster bisque, chicken finger dinner and a slab of barbecue ribs at Mulligan’s Restaurant and Pub.

Mulligan’s Restaurant and Pub was in full-on Christmas party mode when we showed up to taste test.

I can understand why: The decor is cozy, the food is delicious, and the service is good. It definitely would be on my short list for a holiday gathering.

The Belden Village area restaurant is in a strip plaza near Aldi, but you can’t tell that once you’re inside. The whole place is mostly wood and stained glass, with a few different levels, a bar and a group room in the back.

Mulligan’s describes itself as an old-fashioned neighborhood pub, so that’s the food we stuck to when making selections from the large menu.

I would get every single thing again.

One of my favorites we ordered was a bowl of lobster bisque with sherry ($6.99). I dipped the accompanying breadstick in the rich concoction of cream, lobster, butter and pieces of langostino lobster, and it was the perfect pre-dinner treat. I could have paired it with a salad and been full.

We also hit the fried food pretty hard (it’s a pub), sampling the onion rings ($7.99) and fried mushrooms ($8.99) in beer batter and the buffalo chicken spring rolls ($8.99) filled with cheese and hot sauce. Our waiter brought us out a collection of ranch and horseradish dipping sauces to go with the food, along with a stack of napkins.

The onion rings deserve their own mention because they’re massive—put your fingers together to form a circle, and that’s about the size of one.

By this point, we definitely didn’t need dinner, but we forged ahead.

My chicken fingers ($8.99) came from the “light and lively” section of the menu—a designation that didn’t make sense to me because the meal placed in front of me was a normal size. I had three large pieces of breaded chicken, a mound of fries and a dish of coleslaw. The coleslaw was the only part of dinner I passed on. It was a little sweet and a little all-white for me.

Andrew got a full slab of barbecued pork ribs served with a salad and sweet potato fries ($21.99). The ribs were tender, and the sweet potato fries, which came out last, filled a plate and were piping hot. I loved them.

Our eyes were bigger than our stomachs. We ordered a lot, and the portions were generous, so we ended up carrying boxes of food home. Like, probably six. Our waiter was a champ about it and even brought us some bags and to-go containers of barbecue sauce.

If you’re not in a pub-food mood, you have plenty of other choices. There are charbroiled pork chops, seafood dishes (snow crab, swordfish steak, salmon), pasta dishes, steaks, surf-and-turf and chicken dinners.

[ 4118 Belden Village St. NW, Canton | 330-493-8239 | mulliganscanton.com | open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday ]