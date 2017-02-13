Mulligan's Restaurant & Pub Review: Old-Fashioned Feast
Alison Matas taste-tests fried mushrooms, onion rings, buffalo chicken spring rolls, lobster bisque, chicken finger dinner and a slab of barbecue ribs at Mulligan’s Restaurant and Pub.

Mulligan’s Restaurant and Pub was in full-on Christmas party mode when we showed up to taste test.

I can understand why: The decor is cozy, the food is delicious, and the service is good. It definitely would be on my short list for a holiday gathering.

The Belden Village area restaurant is in a strip plaza near Aldi, but you can’t tell that once you’re inside. The whole place is mostly wood and stained glass, with a few different levels, a bar and a group room in the back.
Mulligan’s describes itself as an old-fashioned neighborhood pub, so that’s the food we stuck to when making selections from the large menu.

I would get every single thing again.

One of my favorites we ordered was a bowl of lobster bisque with sherry ($6.99). I dipped the accompanying breadstick in the rich concoction of cream, lobster, butter and pieces of langostino lobster, and it was the perfect pre-dinner treat. I could have paired it with a salad and been full.

We also hit the fried food pretty hard (it’s a pub), sampling the onion rings ($7.99) and fried mushrooms ($8.99) in beer batter and the buffalo chicken spring rolls ($8.99) filled with cheese and hot sauce. Our waiter brought us out a collection of ranch and horseradish dipping sauces to go with the food, along with a stack of napkins.

The onion rings deserve their own mention because they’re massive—put your fingers together to form a circle, and that’s about the size of one.

By this point, we definitely didn’t need dinner, but we forged ahead.

My chicken fingers ($8.99) came from the “light and lively” section of the menu—a designation that didn’t make sense to me because the meal placed in front of me was a normal size. I had three large pieces of breaded chicken, a mound of fries and a dish of coleslaw. The coleslaw was the only part of dinner I passed on. It was a little sweet and a little all-white for me.

Andrew got a full slab of barbecued pork ribs served with a salad and sweet potato fries ($21.99). The ribs were tender, and the sweet potato fries, which came out last, filled a plate and were piping hot. I loved them.

Our eyes were bigger than our stomachs. We ordered a lot, and the portions were generous, so we ended up carrying boxes of food home. Like, probably six. Our waiter was a champ about it and even brought us some bags and to-go containers of barbecue sauce.

If you’re not in a pub-food mood, you have plenty of other choices. There are charbroiled pork chops, seafood dishes (snow crab, swordfish steak, salmon), pasta dishes, steaks, surf-and-turf and chicken dinners.

[ 4118 Belden Village St. NW, Canton | 330-493-8239 | mulliganscanton.com | open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday ]

Alison Matas writes for The Repository, covering Canton City Hall. She grew up in Kent and has worked for newspapers in New York, Missouri, West Virginia and Maryland—and she’s happy to call Stark County her new home. When she’s not writing, she’s usually rehearsing for an upcoming musical or choir concert, going for a run or attempting to cook.

