A popular and generously portioned entree at Grinders Above & Beyond is the Sky High ($6.95), which starts with a slice of garlic bread, topped with your choice of either pot roast or meatloaf, a mound of garlic mashed potatoes and smothered with savory homemade gravy. A recommended add-on is grilled mushrooms for 50 cents; caramelized onions are $1 extra.

[ grinders above & beyond has restaurants in canton, north canton, louisville, alliance, hartville, dover and minerva | grinders.net ]

Dan Kane is the entertainment editor for The Repository’s Ticket magazine, for which he writes about theater, movies, rock ‘n’ roll, art, classical music, dance, restaurants, festivals and everything else that’s going on. Growing up in Wooster, he always thought of Canton as “the big city.”

