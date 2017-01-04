A popular and generously portioned entree at Grinders Above & Beyond is the Sky High ($6.95), which starts with a slice of garlic bread, topped with your choice of either pot roast or meatloaf, a mound of garlic mashed potatoes and smothered with savory homemade gravy. A recommended add-on is grilled mushrooms for 50 cents; caramelized onions are $1 extra.

[ grinders above & beyond has restaurants in canton, north canton, louisville, alliance, hartville, dover and minerva | grinders.net ]