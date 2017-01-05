



A Q&A with Michael Recht of Twenty/20 Taphouse

Part of the major expansion and remodeling of the Holiday Inn Canton in Jackson Township included a new bar-restaurant called Twenty/20 Taphouse.

The name reflects the beer menu—20 drafts, 20 crafts—at the restaurant, which is hipper and more cuisine-focused than you might expect from a Holiday Inn.

The Taphouse’s executive chef is Michael Recht, a 2000 graduate of Jackson High School who previously was a chef at Canton’s Willow Bistro. Here, he talks about the restaurant and his new challenges there.

Q. Twenty/20 Taphouse is not the kind of place you’d typically find at a chain hotel. What can you tell me about it?

A. “Typically, people walk in and they’re blown away. Usually, the restaurant in a hotel is an amenity, but we strive to be a stand-alone kind of place that just happens to be inside a Holiday Inn. We’re wanting to be a destination.”

Q. How would you describe the menu?

A. “The food is very gastropubby. Trendy bar food is how I describe it. In a hotel setting, you might expect a lot of boiling bags, but we make as much in-house as we can. We make our pizza dough and sauce from scratch. We pickle our own cukes for our beer-batter pickles, and we use the Blurred Vision made for us by Royal Docks to make the beer batter.”

Q. What are some of your favorite menu items?

A. “I really enjoy the chipotle-maple glazed salmon with grilled asparagus and red pepper and sun-dried tomato couscous. The Shrimp Mediterranean is seafood, artichoke hearts, caramelized onions, feta cheese and a lemon and white wine butter sauce, tossed with linguine. All the pastas are very nice.”

Q. Are you surprised to be working at a hotel restaurant?

A. “Well, typically hotels are where chefs go to die and make crepes. It’s fun here. It’s trendy. People say, ‘I’m just blown away by this place.’ Not only did I get to open a restaurant but I also got to help create a concept.”

Q. Your kitchen does banquets, room service and a daily breakfast buffet in addition to the restaurant. I’m guessing that’s challenging.

A. “It’s certainly been a transition, coming from a standard restaurant background. It takes a lot of planning and organization to make sure everything goes off without a hitch, and each event poses its own challenges. But it’s also just another day at the office for us.”

Q. Are you still working to get exposure for Twenty/20 outside of hotel guests?

A. “Absolutely. We’re kind of a well-kept secret, but the buzz is starting to catch on.”

Q. Where did you get your love of cooking?

A. “I had a lot of great kitchen role models. My grandmother was a fantastic cook, and my mother is a great cook. I still remember the first dish I ever cooked, which was breakfast in bed for my mom on her birthday when I was 7. She didn’t even know I could use a stove.”

[ 4520 Everhard Rd. NW, Canton | 330-494-2770 ]