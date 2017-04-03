Lobster Louies sets out to bring the best of Maine to Ohio with its lobster rolls and tails, seafood “slidahs” and more. Dine in or catch the food truck on one of its lunch or dinner runs. If seafood isn’t your thing, Lobster Louies offers food from the land, too. Pictured is The Maine lobster roll—chilled Maine lobster with herb mayonnaise and celery on a butter-toasted New England roll.

[ 1176 S Main St., North Canton | 330-201-3007 | lobsterlouies.com ]