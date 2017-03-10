Baker's Cafe '33 Review: The Canton Tradition Taste: The steak and pie were excellent. Service: Our waiter was funny and friendly, but he appeared to be working our table and the bar at the same time. Ambiance: There’s nothing distinctive or unusual about the inside, though it is nice. Concept: Nothing out of the ordinary, but Baker’s has become a Canton institution. Pricing: For me, the cost was high. 3.8 Overall Score Reader Rating: ( 1 Vote)

Alison Matas taste-tests queso and homemade chips, filet mignon and T-bone steak entrees and peanut butter pie at Baker’s Cafe ’33.

Baker’s Cafe ‘33 reopened late last year after a fire in early 2016 destroyed the iconic southwest Canton establishment.

The hiatus doesn’t appear to have hampered the restaurant’s popularity—the place was hopping on the weeknight we reviewed it. Known for its steaks, peanut butter pie and overall unassuming vibe, Baker’s is a Canton tradition.

Our meal was enjoyable, but with a bill that hit $100 once we added in a tip, Baker’s is a little pricey for my taste.

Here’s the good. (And it’s really good): The steaks are great. All of those online reviewers singing their praises aren’t

lying. I ordered the 9-ounce filet mignon ($32.95), which was juicy, tender and cooked exactly the way I wanted it. Usually, a few bites of steak is enough for me, but I ate most of what was on my plate. Andrew got the 19-ounce T-bone steak ($29.95), which was equally flavorful. This shouldn’t be any surprise: Overwhelmingly, the people raving about the restaurant all are talking about the steaks.

As with most restaurants, adding the offered mushrooms or peppers to your steak will cost you extra, $3 per topping in this case.

With an entree, you’re also served soft Italian bread, an iceberg lettuce salad and a side—choices include hash browns, fries, baked potato, green beans and cottage cheese. The creamy and chunky blue cheese dressing was a wonderful addition to the salad.

Dessert was another highlight in our dining experience. We split a piece of peanut butter pie ($4, $4.50 if you add hot fudge), which was a delicious, thick mousse on top of a graham cracker crust. I would go back just for the pie and was tempted to get more to take home with me.

The one other dish we tried at Baker’s was the queso appetizer ($5), which was served with homemade potato chips. The chips were crispy and salty, and I wish we’d gotten a second order—we ate the first in no time.

As for the inside of the restaurant: I’d never been to Baker’s original building, but I’ve seen pictures. The entrance now empties into the bar area, which leads into a spacious, low-lit dining room with booths and tables. There’s no old-timey, dive-bar feel but instead a warm, more upscale atmosphere, which I liked.

Baker’s menu also includes a variety of seafood, chicken, pork chops and ham steak.

[ Baker’s Cafe ’33 | 1927 Stark Ave. SW, Canton | 330-454-0528 | Open from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday ]