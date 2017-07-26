Being the principal at an elementary school where 97 percent of the students come from poverty-level families adds challenges well beyond mere academics.

“Because they have so many issues at home, they bring those issues to school,” said Myra Watkins, who is starting her fourth year as principal at Gibbs Elementary School in northeast Canton, which has about 300 students in grades three through five.

“I want to make sure when kids get to school they know they are loved. They are welcome even if they are late. We give hugs, ask them if they are hungry, send them off happy.”

Poverty, even homelessness, is a very real factor at the school.

“A lot of my students are high anxiety. They operate out of a lot of fear. They don’t have the stability of home and a home life because of the way the economy is right now,” Watkins said. “Fortunately, we have Calvary Mission across the street, which is part of the food bank program. They give away clothes and have programs for kids.”

Watkins, who was honored in April by the Ohio Association of Black Educators in Columbus, started off as an educator in Canton’s southeast quadrant. She taught third grade at Allen Elementary School for 15 years, then taught seventh and eighth grade social studies at Hartford Middle School for five years. She started at Gibbs as assistant principal under Principal Cliff Reynolds, becoming full principal after two years.

“I was apprehensive and a little bit scared,” she recalled about her first day at Gibbs. “But once I walked into the building, everyone was so welcoming. Cliff was strong, funny, creative, and the staff loved him. Then I discovered I knew just about everybody who came in to register their kids. I have such a long history (in Canton).”

Watkins has a distinct vision for the school.

“One thing I do well is community. I am and always will be a community advocate,” she said. “I feel that at Gibbs, our role in the community is to empower them. I want to become a site for parents who want to get their GEDs. We’ve had over 100 boys being mentored this (past year), and also some girls. One of our goals is to do more for our Hispanic students. They tell me they want soccer so we are going to offer indoor soccer. I want to have

English classes where families can work on bettering their English.”

Asked if being a woman has forced her to toughen up as an administrator, Watkins chuckled and said, “I’ve always been a rough person. If anything, I try to tone myself down when I work in that building. I don’t want my students to be afraid to come to me, and I don’t want my staff to think I’m untouchable. I work to be warm even in times of conflict.”