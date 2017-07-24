Whether he’s poolside or in the classroom, Matt Ziders wants to make a difference in the life of his students.

Ziders, 33, has spent the last nine years as an algebra teacher at Jackson High School and head coach of the Jackson High swimming and diving teams. He loves his job.

“I love working with kids and making a positive impact in their lives through coaching and teaching. You get to build special relationships with those kids in that time.”

“I love working with kids and making a positive impact in their lives through coaching and teaching,” he said. “You get to build special relationships with those kids in that time.”

His algebra classroom is often full of juniors and seniors, some of whom are struggling with math.

“I think (math) is a love-hate relationship. I always tell parents that,” he said. “I try to get (students) to like it a little bit more.”

Watching those students struggle and persevere and eventually succeed is amazing, he said.

“Seeing those kids get their diploma and walk across that stage is so awesome.”

Ziders takes the same approach to coaching, focusing on being a positive role model, imparting life lessons and fostering positive relationships with his students.

Ziders has been at home in the water from an early age. The Pittsburgh native joined his first team at age 5 and swam at Moon Area High School. He kept swimming at Grove City College, where he was a captain of the varsity water polo and swimming teams and a record holder in the 200 and 400 medley relays.

“It’s a big part of my life,” he said. “I love being around the pool. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Ziders met his wife, Jaclyn, on the Grove City swimming team. When she got a job back home in Stark County, Ziders followed. He earned his master’s degree at the University of Akron.

The couple has been married 10 years and has four children: Olivia, Katie, Elaina and 5-month-old Jonathan. When he’s not coaching or teaching, Ziders focuses on spending time with his family and juggling the kids’ activities.

Ziders is prepared for a long career with Jackson Schools. In June, the board of education recommended he be named assistant principal of Jackson High.

“I am looking forward to impacting students from this new role next year,” he said.