Perry Local Schools elementary counselor Gerianne Cumo says she has “one of the best jobs in the world.”

She spends her days teaching classroom lessons, leading small groups, holding individual counseling sessions and handling any crises that pop up. She gets to spend time with children ages 5 to 10, she gets to help people and she gets to watch students make progress.

“It’s so rewarding of a job,” she said.

Cumo has been a counselor with the Perry school district since 1991, the same year she earned her master’s degree in counseling from Walsh University. For the upcoming school year, she’s placed at Genoa and Lohr elementary schools.

She visits a few classrooms a day and teaches about what she calls “basic life skills,” such as not bullying, not being prejudiced, how to control anger and what to do if a stranger approaches. For some students, the classroom lessons are sufficient. Others need more instruction, which is addressed through small groups. Cumo said some students show up at school not well-versed in manners and social skills, so she works with them on how to greet someone when meeting for the first time and how to settle disagreements. She also has run a good behavior group for kindergartners, some of whom didn’t go to preschool and don’t know what’s

expected of them.

Sometimes, special circumstances warrant special small groups. Cumo has a grief group for kids coping with loss—six parents died during the past school year. Another group formed because Cumo had a handful of students stop by her office to talk with her about how tough it is to have a sibling who has special needs.

Parents, teachers and students can refer someone for an individual counseling session. Cumo has a mailbox where kids can drop notes if they’re struggling with something and would like to talk. She works with kids whose parents are incarcerated, who are in the foster care system, whose parents are getting divorced, or who are being raised by their grandparents.

“Another thing people don’t realize,” she said, “they think 5- to 10-year-olds don’t have problems. They do.”

Cumo’s hard work has earned her statewide recognition: She received the 2016 Ohio Elementary School Counselor of the Year award and also was named Stark County School Counselor of the Year for the 2015-16 school year.

Outside of her school work, she teaches three graduate classes about school counseling at Malone University and serves as a coach for Girls on the Run, a 10-week running program that also teaches lessons about positive body image and self-esteem and includes a community service component.