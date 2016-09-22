Obstetrical/gynecological and internal medicine practice

Even with the best technology in modern medicine at his fingertips, Dr. Albert Domingo hasn’t forgotten a simple piece of wisdom dispensed by one of his old professors.

Listen.

Just listen to the patient.

“He said if you listen long enough, the patient will tell you the diagnosis,” said the 64-year-old, who’s certified in obstetrics and gynecology, and board-eligible in

internal medicine.

The London-born M.D. has logged more than a quarter-century treating women of all ages in the Stark County area.

He’s received 25-year awards from Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center, among his pile of awards that also includes surgeon of the year honors at Aultman three times.

“I take my work very seriously,” said Domingo, who bought the former Army Reserves Hastings Armory near Meyers Lake in 2010 and converted the complex into his current practice office.

A lighted display case on the north side of the building, visible from the outside, includes items donated to him from local veterans. Domingo said it’s a way to show reverence to the building’s military history.

He never had aspirations to grow or move to a bigger city.

“I try to focus on what I do, and to do it well,” Domingo said.

He grew up in Nigeria. He studied in the U.S. And he said he’s found his niche and home in the Canton area. It’s where he and his wife, Rosie, raised their six daughters and have since sent them off into the world.

Domingo has reached the point in his career where he’s delivering babies for women that he also delivered. He’s made a habit of attending weddings of some patients and funerals for others.

“Medicine, for me, is about fellowship,” he said.

He can recall three childbirth cases that still choke him up when recounting the details: A woman who gave birth while having a heart attack (a story appeared in the March 3, 2015 Canton Repository); a woman who suffered a rare amniotic fluid embolism; and a woman who endured a ruptured uterus.

All three turned out well, in the end.

Domingo is quick to credit the 29 staff members who make the office run smoothly. The office includes another OB/GYN, Dr. Evelyn Brister, as well as two nurse practitioners to serve patients.

In 2012, Domingo was inducted into the Society of St. Luke during a ceremony at Brookside Country Club. The event was sponsored by Mercy Medical Center. St. Luke is the patron saint of physicians.

In a speech that night, Domingo said: “St. Luke’s legacy serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of physicians’ continually striving to keep compassion in the forefront, and all of the competing daily demands upon our time and finite resources secondary to treating and advising our patients.”