First Friday—May 5:

Spend the first Friday of the month in downtown Canton for First Friday. Start the party at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m. for the First Stop, and continue to make your way downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy music, performances and visual arts events, as well as local food and drinks in downtown Canton’s variety of restaurants, bars and coffee shops. May’s theme is Make Peace May. And there’s a free First Friday family movie at the Canton Palace Theatre that starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to see “The Princess Bride.”

cantonartsdistrict.com

Oddmall—May 6-7, 20:

Oddmall is fun, artsy, geeky, crafty or odd, chances are it can be found at Oddmall. It’s the Emporium of the Weird. Find out for yourself at the Knight Center in Akron from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 6 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7. Canton Parks and Recreation will host Oddmall’s “Riverside Ramble” at Stadium Park on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will host art vendors, live entertainment, food trucks, games, activities and the Ohio Kubb Championship. Admission is free for both events with a suggested $5 donation.

oddmall.info

720 Market—May 13:

The 720 Market season kicks off at North Canton’s Fieldcrest Estate for a springtime, Mother’s Day weekend market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13. This market has a unique mix of handmade wares and locally grown farm fare from 100 new and returning makers, bakers, brewers, growers, keepers, upcyclers, pickers, jewelers and more. Come hungry; there will be a variety of food trucks on site. And for you caffeine lovers, there will be locally crafted coffee and beverages available. This open-air market will take place rain or shine.

720market.com

Downtown Canton Flea—May 20:

In its third year, the Downtown Canton Flea mixes art, crafts, antiques, handmade and vintage items, farm fare, collectibles and plenty more. The first flea of the season is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 along Court Avenue NW in downtown Canton (between Third and Sixth streets NW). Stop for a unique find, and stay downtown for some delicious food and shopping at local retailers.

downtowncantonflea.com

Saturdays in the City: May’d in Canton—May 20:

Downtown Canton is the place to be on the third Saturday of the month. Enjoy an afternoon full of art, live music, street performers, great food and more from noon to 4 p.m.

Hartville Marketplace Memorial Day Flea Market—May 25-29:

This year marks the 78th year for the Memorial Day Flea Market. With typically more than 1,000 outdoor vendors and about 30,000 customers, this flea market is huge. Carve some time out during Memorial Day weekend to peruse the booths. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 25 through 27 and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 29. hartvillemarketplace.com

Vintage Canton—May 25:

Enjoy quality wine and craft beer samples at this sophisticated downtown Canton event. Along with tasty drinks, enjoy live music and chef-inspired food. This event, presented by the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, is from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Central Plaza in downtown Canton. Tickets are $30 presale and $40 the day of the event. The ticket price includes eight wine-tastings or craft beer samples, a variety of breads and cheeses and a collectible wine glass. Nontasting tickets (no wine or beer) are available for $10. Special group-rate pricing is available for groups of 20 or more at $25 per ticket. downtowncantonevents.com

Taste of Alliance—May 16:

Taste samples from local area restaurants and eateries from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Alliance Elks Lodge #467. There will be roughly 20 food vendors at the event, so come hungry. Tickets are $15.