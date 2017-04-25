Canton Blues Fest—June 9-10:

Listen to all kinds of blues music at the Canton Blues Fest on Market Square in downtown Canton. In its 16th year, this year’s free festival will feature Rod Piazza & the Mighty Flyers on June 9 and Robben Ford on June 10. The headliners will take the stage at 8:30 p.m., but don’t worry, there will be plenty to do all day from noon to 10:30 p.m. each day. VIP passes for one night only are $50, and VIP passes for both nights are $80.

cantonchamber.org

Greek Fest—June 8-10:

From live entertainment and cooking demonstrations to great food and gifts-to-go, come celebrate summer the Greek way at the Greek Fest at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church in Canton. Enjoy live entertainment, delicious food and pastries—there’s even a drive-through, cooking demonstrations, a wine-sampling room, a kids playground and a gift store and marketplace.

cantongreekfest.com

Cruise-On-In & Dance Party—June 17:

Ranked in the top four car show events in the Northeastern U.S., the Cruise-On-In & Dance Party in Massillon is in its 28th year. Come on out for great vendor food, live entertainment, family fun, fireworks and the main attractions—classic, antique and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles.

espn990.com/cruise/cruise.html

North Canton Jaycee Fair—June 12-17:

This annual fair is held on the parking lot of the North Canton Memorial Stadium on Seventh Street. Featuring lots of local food vendors, this event is perfect for the whole family.

northcantonjaycees.org

Italian American Festival—June 15-17:

Enjoy musical entertainment, Italian foods, pastries, refreshments, bocce tournaments, line dancing, a festival casino and more at this year’s Italian American Festival in downtown Canton. The festival offers scholarships to high school graduates of Italian descent who exemplify leadership, community involvement and academic achievement.

cantonitalianfesta.org