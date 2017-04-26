Jackson Township Community Celebration—June 28-July 1:

Bring the whole family to the Jackson Township Community Celebration.

With food concessions, games, children’s rides, entertainment and more, it’s sure to be a fun time for everyone.

jacksontwp.com

Balloon Classic & Fireworks—July 28-30:

The 2017 Balloon Classic & Fireworks starts on Friday night with dozens of food and beverage vendors, musical entertainment, mobile tours and children’s activities, as well as the Night Glow.

Saturday night will feature a fireworks extravaganza on top of the food, music and activities.

Come back Sunday to see even more balloons lift off.

profootballhoffestival.com

Massillon Island Party—July 14:

Bring the family to this reggae-themed island party on the lawn of the Massillon Museum.

This free event features live reggae music, a pig roast and children’s activities.

Buy sandwiches, salsas, fruit and more, including island drinks from a tropical bar. Make sure you bring a chair or blanket to settle in for the night.

massillonmuseum.org

Olde Canal Days Festival—July 13-15:

A summertime favorite since 1969, the Olde Canal Days Festival features rides, food vendors, arts and crafts, rides on the canal boat, entertainment and lots more, including a queen’s pageant, a grande parade and fireworks.

It’s all happening in downtown Canal Fulton.