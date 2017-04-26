The Canton Repository file photosSummer Fests: July About Staff April 26, 2017 May '17, About Features, About Arts & Entertainment, Events, On the Cover 31 Jackson Township Community Celebration—June 28-July 1:Bring the whole family to the Jackson Township Community Celebration.With food concessions, games, children’s rides, entertainment and more, it’s sure to be a fun time for everyone. jacksontwp.com Balloon Classic & Fireworks—July 28-30:The 2017 Balloon Classic & Fireworks starts on Friday night with dozens of food and beverage vendors, musical entertainment, mobile tours and children’s activities, as well as the Night Glow.Saturday night will feature a fireworks extravaganza on top of the food, music and activities.Come back Sunday to see even more balloons lift off.profootballhoffestival.comMassillon Island Party—July 14:Bring the family to this reggae-themed island party on the lawn of the Massillon Museum.This free event features live reggae music, a pig roast and children’s activities.Buy sandwiches, salsas, fruit and more, including island drinks from a tropical bar. Make sure you bring a chair or blanket to settle in for the night. massillonmuseum.org Olde Canal Days Festival—July 13-15:A summertime favorite since 1969, the Olde Canal Days Festival features rides, food vendors, arts and crafts, rides on the canal boat, entertainment and lots more, including a queen’s pageant, a grande parade and fireworks.It’s all happening in downtown Canal Fulton.Tell us what you think... Cancel reply