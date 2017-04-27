Pro Football Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Festival—August 3-7:

Every day of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival is packed full of great events. On August 3, bring the kids to the Hall for First Play at 10 a.m., and come back later for the Class of 2017 autograph session and the NFL/Hall of Fame Game. This year, it’s the Arizona Cardinals vs. the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Next in the line-up is the Gold Jacket Photo Op at 9:30 a.m. August 4. Don’t miss the Fashion Show Luncheon at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. That evening is the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner, also at the Civic Center. August 5 is a busy day with the Canton Repository Grand Parade in downtown Canton in the morning, followed by the Fanatics Authentic Autograph Session and Returning Hall of Famers Autograph Session. The Enshrinement Ceremony is that evening at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. August 6 is the Enshrinees Roundtable at The Canton Memorial Civic Center. Enjoy the Concert For Legends featuring Toby Keith at 8 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Enshrinement Festival wraps up August 7 with the Drum Corps International Competition at 7:30 p.m. at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

profootballhoffestival.com

Greater Alliance Carnation Festival—July 28-August 13:

The Greater Alliance Carnation Festival honors Alliance as the Carnation City. With more than 30 events, including parades, food and fun throughout the community, the festival has a little something for everyone.

carnationfestival.com

Stark County Fair—August 29-September 4:

The Stark County Fair is back for its 168th year at the Stark County Fairgrounds in Canton.

Enjoy a country concert, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derbies, band shows, harness racing, daily concerts and entertainment, rides, animals, exhibits, fair food and more.

It’s a fun-filled Labor Day weekend for the whole family.

starkcountyfair.com

North Canton Main Street Festival—August 19-20:

On Main Street in North Canton, this festival is in its 21st year. Featuring food, children’s activities, a business expo tent, arts and crafts and much more, it’s the perfect summer weekend festival for the family.

northcantonchamber.org

Constitution Festival—September 8-17:

The Constitution Festival spans a week and is full of fun activities, including a queen’s pageant, live music, rides, inflatables, food vendors, a parade, historical reenactments and more. All of the events are happening in Louisville.

louisvilleconstitution.org