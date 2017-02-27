Here’s a look at the latest fashion trends for spring 2017.

 

J.O.A. blush pink top, $59. Hudson jeans, Tally Cropped Skinny, $225. Splendid shoes, $148. Multi-colored stone earrings, $22. Kendra Scott five-piece bangle set, $110. Laura of Pembroke

Paper & Tee lace top, $22. Sam Edelman “enchanted kiss” floral skirt, $159. Billini “Oriana” strappy vegan leather shoe, $85. Carlos Santana “Kailee” large clutch, $50. The Sangria Stand

Entro ivory embroidered cold shoulder blouse, $38. Kan Can dark wash skinny jeans, $42. Qupid taupe suede open toe booties, $48. Sugar Loves Spice

Floral print dress with front and back keyhole and pockets, $33. Tan suede heel with ankle strap, $28. Bead and bar bracelets (pair), $8. GoodWork(s) Make a Difference leather bracelet (25 percent of profits help fund several different charities worldwide), $23. Oh Style Boutique

1960’s Leslie Fay Originals buttery yellow dress, $65. Gold floral embossed pierced earring, $18. 1960’s gold metallic clutch, $25. Collette’s Vintage

1970’s two-toned color blocked green dress, $75. Vintage Newport News ankle tie suede shoes, $42. Ingber tapestry handbag with gold circle handle, $75. 1960’s gold Grecian coin chandelier clip earrings, $45. Colette’s Vintage

