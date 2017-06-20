In the nearly 30 years that Dr. Lizabeth Powers has been practicing dermatology in Jackson Township, she has had patients become like family members.

“That’s a great luxury as you practice longer,” she said. “In general, our patients are pretty informed. They research on the internet. Someone will have a rash, look it up and come in with a pretty good idea of what’s going on.”

Powers enjoys the variety in her practice.

“We see all kinds of problems including cancers, eczema, psoriasis, acne, a nice mix that makes things very visual, very interesting,” she said. “I do a lot of surgeries.”

Here, Powers shares some basic tips for enhanced skin health.

Tips for healthy skin

1. Avoid suntanning and, even worse, sunburn.

“Tanning is a promoter of skin cancer; burning is an initiation. Don’t even go for the ‘glow.’ Use bronzers or self-tanners if you want color. Do yourself a favor and keep yourself young-looking. I recommend sunscreen that is at least 30 SPF, but I would go for 50 or 85. A lot of sunscreens don’t have an expiration date so the best advice is toss it out after a year and start fresh. Tanning beds, never. I’d like to round up all the high school girls, take them to a grocery store in Florida and let them see what people look like who’ve tanned all their lives. There’s no taking it back.”

2. Wrinkle creams and moisturizers are a good thing.

“Retinoids are the gold standard. They do make a difference; they’re good. You can pay as much as you want, but Neutrogena makes a nice line with retinoids that are not expensive. Topically, Vitamin A is something else that dermatologists are all about. Moisturizers are great because they seal in moisture, and a lot of them carry sunscreen.”

3. Keep an eye on moles and other spots on the skin.

“ABCDE is the criteria for moles. Asymmetry, Border irregularity, Color oddness, Diameter—although I’ve removed melanomas that are a third the width of a pencil—and Evolving. The important thing is, if things change, get them checked.”

4. Visit a dermatologist regularly.

“I tend to see people once a year, but everybody’s going to be different. If someone has had pre-cancer or an atypical mole removed, I’d say once a year. If they’ve had a melanoma, come in every six months. Some people come in and they have nothing, and I tell them, ‘You’re young, come in when something changes.’ ”