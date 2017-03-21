If you’re trying to save money, consider embracing the “less is more” mantra. Here are three trendy—though somewhat unusual—ways to help pad your wallet. Added bonus? You’ll get a jump-start on spring cleaning, too.

NO. 1: TINY HOUSES

Generally, a tiny house is defined as one that’s 400 square feet or less and often is on wheels or otherwise portable. Prices can vary wildly—some websites are advertising builds that cost as little as $8,000, while others are $80,000. A tiny house can help slash the long-term drain on your finances by lowering your monthly bills and cutting out your mortgage payments. And if you’re moving into a smaller space from a larger one, you also might make some money from selling pricey furniture that won’t fit inside your new abode.

Stark County is home to at least one tiny house, and its builders have a vision of creating a tiny house pocket neighborhood in Hartville.

Tiny Houses Hartville, owned by Jeff and Mary Davis, debuted its first tiny house this year, after building the 212-square-foot structure on an 8-by-16-foot trailer. It was for sale earlier this year for less than $30,000.

Mary Davis said she’s received interest from senior citizens who want something smaller and from college students who want to save money. They notice it’s the same size as their dorm room, has all new amenities, and that it would be theirs to keep for as long as they wanted.

Beyond the savings in utilities, Davis said, the real benefit is not having to look for a new place to rent or buy if you’re relocating.

“If you choose to move,” she said, “you have your house.”

NO. 2: SHOPPING BANS

Blogger Cait Flanders implemented a shopping ban for herself with a goal of becoming a more conscientious consumer. Her not-approved shopping items included new clothes, home decor, electronics, shoes and books. Before beginning, however, she sorted through all the stuff she did have, donated much of it and made a small list of approved purchases to round out her wardrobe.

She spent that year living on 51 percent of her income and saved another 31 percent of what she was making ($17,000).

NO. 3: MINIMALISM

Marie Kondo, who wrote “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” and the accompanying illustrated how-to titled “Spark Joy,” is considered the authority on minimalism to some. She suggests sorting through all of your items by category and touching each to determine whether it fills you with joy. If it doesn’t, you thank it and discard it.

She’s not the only person popularizing the lifestyle. Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus are two friends originally from Ohio who ditched their corporate jobs and many of their possessions to live a simpler life. They advise you should pack up all your possessions as if you’re moving and then only remove items from boxes as you need them, to show yourself what it is you actually use on a daily or weekly basis. Separate the stuff you aren’t going to keep into three piles: trash, donate and sell. Another pro tip: digitize as many CDs, DVDs and photos as possible to reduce the amount of clutter in your home.