Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—The Triple Nickel About Staff February 22, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 48 CONTENDERBURGER: Brisket BurgerRESTAURANT: The Triple Nickel CHEF: Joe Sigler SIDE: Fresh cut fries, onion rings or tater tots TEMPERATURE: MediumABOUT THE BURGER: 7-ounce all-beef patty, topped with slow-roasted beef brisket. It’s on a fresh-baked bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup and mustard.PRICE: $8.50 MENU ITEM: Specially created for Burger Wars LOCATION: 216 4th St. NW, CantonJUDGE’S REMARKS: This savory burger has flavorful meat that stands out without a coleslaw or heavy dressing.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger. More Feast WinnersTell us what you think... Cancel reply