CONTENDER

BURGER: Brisket Burger

RESTAURANT: The Triple Nickel

CHEF: Joe Sigler

SIDE: Fresh cut fries, onion rings or tater tots

TEMPERATURE: Medium

ABOUT THE BURGER: 7-ounce all-beef patty, topped with slow-roasted beef brisket. It’s on a fresh-baked bun with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup and mustard.

PRICE: $8.50

MENU ITEM: Specially created for Burger Wars

LOCATION: 216 4th St. NW, Canton

JUDGE’S REMARKS: This savory burger has flavorful meat that stands out without a coleslaw or heavy dressing.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.