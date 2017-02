CONTENDER

BURGER: Buckeye Burger

RESTAURANT: Table Six Kitchen + Bar

CHEF: Jonathan Schuster

SIDE: Fresh cut fries

TEMPERATURE: Medium

ABOUT THE BURGER: 8-ounce seasoned beef patty topped with Great Lakes cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion straws and sriracha ketchup.

PRICE: $12.30

MENU ITEM: Regular

LOCATION: 6113 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton

JUDGE’S REMARKS: It’s overflowing with toppings.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.