Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—Table Six Kitchen + Bar About Staff February 24, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 74 CONTENDERBURGER: Buckeye BurgerRESTAURANT: Table Six Kitchen + Bar CHEF: Jonathan Schuster SIDE: Fresh cut fries TEMPERATURE: MediumABOUT THE BURGER: 8-ounce seasoned beef patty topped with Great Lakes cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion straws and sriracha ketchup.PRICE: $12.30 MENU ITEM: Regular LOCATION: 6113 Whipple Ave. NW, North CantonJUDGE'S REMARKS: It's overflowing with toppings.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff's top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.