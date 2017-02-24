CONTENDER

BURGER: Buckeye Burger

RESTAURANT: Table Six Kitchen + Bar
CHEF: Jonathan Schuster
SIDE: Fresh cut fries
TEMPERATURE: Medium

ABOUT THE BURGER: 8-ounce seasoned beef patty topped with Great Lakes cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion straws and sriracha ketchup.

PRICE: $12.30
MENU ITEM: Regular
LOCATION: 6113 Whipple Ave. NW, North Canton

JUDGE’S REMARKS: It’s overflowing with toppings.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS


Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.

