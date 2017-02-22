CONTENDER

BURGER: The San Jose Bahn Mi Burger

RESTAURANT: Smoke the Burger Joint

CHEF: Patrick Toy

SIDE: Seasoned potato chips

TEMPERATURE: Medium

ABOUT THE BURGER: Hickory-smoked Angus beef patty served on a toasted French baguette topped with cucumbers, pickled carrots, housemade smoked jalapeño relish, cilantro and a spicy chili aioli.

PRICE: $7.19

MENU ITEM: Specially created for Burger Wars

LOCATION: 4934 Portage St. NW, North Canton

JUDGE’S REMARKS: The creativity is high on this one. The meat is good on its own even without the delicious toppings.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.