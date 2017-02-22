Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—Smoke the Burger Joint About Staff February 22, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 47 CONTENDERBURGER: The San Jose Bahn Mi BurgerRESTAURANT: Smoke the Burger Joint CHEF: Patrick Toy SIDE: Seasoned potato chips TEMPERATURE: MediumABOUT THE BURGER: Hickory-smoked Angus beef patty served on a toasted French baguette topped with cucumbers, pickled carrots, housemade smoked jalapeño relish, cilantro and a spicy chili aioli.PRICE: $7.19 MENU ITEM: Specially created for Burger Wars LOCATION: 4934 Portage St. NW, North CantonJUDGE’S REMARKS: The creativity is high on this one. The meat is good on its own even without the delicious toppings.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger. More Feast WinnersTell us what you think... Cancel reply