Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—No. 9 Desert Inn About Staff February 22, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 51 N0. 9BURGER: Lamb Burger with Roasted Red PeppersRESTAURANT: Desert Inn CHEF: Markos Shaheen SIDE: Feta fries TEMPERATURE: MediumABOUT THE BURGER: Ground lamb with roasted red peppers, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce.PRICE: $11 MENU ITEM: Specially created for Burger Wars LOCATION: 204 12th St. NW, CantonJUDGE’S REMARKS: The Lamb Burger with Roasted Red Peppers from Chef Markos Shaheen at Desert Inn is a crowd pleaser. Our judges liked the little bit of char on the bun as well as the cheese. Dan Kane thought it was cooked perfectly, and he liked how colorful the presentation was. Barb Abbott thought this burger was a unique use of lamb.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger. More Feast WinnersTell us what you think... Cancel reply