N0. 9

BURGER: Lamb Burger with Roasted Red Peppers

RESTAURANT: Desert Inn

CHEF: Markos Shaheen

SIDE: Feta fries

TEMPERATURE: Medium

ABOUT THE BURGER: Ground lamb with roasted red peppers, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce.

PRICE: $11

MENU ITEM: Specially created for Burger Wars

LOCATION: 204 12th St. NW, Canton

JUDGE’S REMARKS: The Lamb Burger with Roasted Red Peppers from Chef Markos Shaheen at Desert Inn is a crowd pleaser. Our judges liked the little bit of char on the bun as well as the cheese. Dan Kane thought it was cooked perfectly, and he liked how colorful the presentation was. Barb Abbott thought this burger was a unique use of lamb.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.