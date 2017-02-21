N0. 8

BURGER: Bender’s Aristocrat

RESTAURANT: Bender’s Tavern

CHEF: Ryan McCauley

SIDE: Bender fries

TEMPERATURE: Medium rare-medium

ABOUT THE BURGER: House-ground 8-ounce blend of CAB brisket, chuck and short rib with fresh arugula, pickled red onions, cheddar cheese, jalapeño Worcestershire aioli on a grilled brioche bun.

PRICE: $12

MENU ITEM: Specially created for Burger Wars

LOCATION: 137 Court Ave. SW, Canton

JUDGE’S REMARKS: The Bender’s Aristocrat from Chef Ryan McCauley at Bender’s Tavern has a winning blend of toppings.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.