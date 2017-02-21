Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—No. 8 Bender’s Tavern About Staff February 21, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 65 N0. 8BURGER: Bender’s AristocratRESTAURANT: Bender’s Tavern CHEF: Ryan McCauley SIDE: Bender fries TEMPERATURE: Medium rare-mediumABOUT THE BURGER: House-ground 8-ounce blend of CAB brisket, chuck and short rib with fresh arugula, pickled red onions, cheddar cheese, jalapeño Worcestershire aioli on a grilled brioche bun.PRICE: $12 MENU ITEM: Specially created for Burger Wars LOCATION: 137 Court Ave. SW, CantonJUDGE’S REMARKS: The Bender’s Aristocrat from Chef Ryan McCauley at Bender’s Tavern has a winning blend of toppings.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger. More Feast WinnersTell us what you think... Cancel reply