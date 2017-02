N0. 7

BURGER: Shamrock

RESTAURANT: Tozzi’s of Magnolia

CHEF: Mark Green

SIDE: Homefries

TEMPERATURE: Medium rare

ABOUT THE BURGER: Burger stuffed with corned beef, topped with hot peppers and coleslaw.

PRICE: $10

MENU ITEM: Specially created for Burger Wars

LOCATION: 144 N Main St., Magnolia

JUDGE’S REMARKS: The Shamrock from Chef Mark Green at Tozzi’s of Magnolia is very creative with a great first impression. The garlic bread brings an interesting flavor.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.