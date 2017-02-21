Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—No. 7 Tozzi’s of Magnolia About Staff February 21, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 52 N0. 7BURGER: ShamrockRESTAURANT: Tozzi’s of Magnolia CHEF: Mark Green SIDE: Homefries TEMPERATURE: Medium rareABOUT THE BURGER: Burger stuffed with corned beef, topped with hot peppers and coleslaw.PRICE: $10 MENU ITEM: Specially created for Burger Wars LOCATION: 144 N Main St., MagnoliaJUDGE’S REMARKS: The Shamrock from Chef Mark Green at Tozzi’s of Magnolia is very creative with a great first impression. The garlic bread brings an interesting flavor.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger. More Feast WinnersTell us what you think... Cancel reply