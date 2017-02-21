N0. 7

BURGER: Shamrock

RESTAURANT: Tozzi’s of Magnolia
CHEF: Mark Green
SIDE: Homefries
TEMPERATURE: Medium rare

ABOUT THE BURGER: Burger stuffed with corned beef, topped with hot peppers and coleslaw.

PRICE: $10
MENU ITEM: Specially created for Burger Wars
LOCATION: 144 N Main St., Magnolia

JUDGE’S REMARKS: The Shamrock from Chef Mark Green at Tozzi’s of Magnolia is very creative with a great first impression. The garlic bread brings an interesting flavor.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS


Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.

More Feast Winners

Tell us what you think...