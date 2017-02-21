N0. 6

BURGER: Chophouse Burger

RESTAURANT: Canton Chophouse & Market

CHEF: Josh Schory

SIDE: Chophouse fries

TEMPERATURE: Medium rare

ABOUT THE BURGER: Ground prime beef, local cheddar, lettuce, onion and tomato on a pretzel bun.

PRICE: $8.50

MENU ITEM: Regular

LOCATION: 218 Court Ave. NW, Canton

JUDGE’S PICK: Chef Ken Bucholtz awarded the Chophouse Burger his Judge’s Pick because the flavor was excellent. It’s a simple burger, but it’s cooked to perfection.

• • •

Kenneth J. Bucholtz is the executive chef at Brookside Country Club. He received his degree at The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. He has received numerous gold and silver medals from the American Culinary Federation competitions, including “Chef of the Year” by the American Culinary Federation of Greater Canton in 1998, 2006 and 2015.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.