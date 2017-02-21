N0. 5

BURGER: The Harvest Chutney Burger

RESTAURANT: The Canton Brewing Co.

CHEF: Antonio Tilleson

SIDE: Appleslaw

TEMPERATURE: Medium

ABOUT THE BURGER: Burger seasoned with spiced mixture, topped with an apple and cranberry chutney and fresh green spinach, served on a toasted pretzel bun with a goat cheese honey whip.

PRICE: $13.99

MENU ITEM: Specially created for Burger Wars

LOCATION: 120 3rd St. NW, Canton

JUDGE’S PICK: The Harvest Chutney Burger received Kelsey Reinhart’s Judge’s Pick because the flavor combination was original, and the burger held together. The spiced mixture tasted festive but would be good any time of year. The goat cheese honey whip was heavenly.

NOTE: This burger is on the dinner menu, available at 4 p.m.

• • •

Kelsey Reinhart is the editor of the Magazine Division at GateHouse Ohio Media. She’s a Stark County native who calls North Canton home. In her spare time, she enjoys working out at the YMCA, reading, knitting and going on adventures.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.