Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—No. 4 Driftwood at Embassy Suites Akron-Canton About Staff February 20, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 70 N0. 4BURGER: Driftwood BurgerRESTAURANT: Driftwood at Embassy Suites Akron-Canton CHEF: James Thornton SIDE: Smoked bacon and gouda mac & cheese TEMPERATURE: MediumABOUT THE BURGER: 1/2-pound beef patty topped with smoked tomato sauce, aged cheddar, thick-cut maple and applewood smoked bacon, Buttercrunch lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.PRICE: $13 MENU ITEM: Regular LOCATION: 7883 Freedom Ave. NW, North Canton JUDGE’S PICK: Alison Matas awarded the Driftwood Burger her Judge’s Pick. She thought the burger was huge, creative and unusual. The sauce was flavorful, and the meat blend was nice and juicy. • • • Alison Matas writes for The Canton Repository, covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as well as for About magazine. She grew up in Kent and has worked for newspapers in New York, Missouri, West Virginia and Maryland—and she’s happy to call Stark County her new home. When she’s not writing, she’s usually rehearsing for an upcoming musical or choir concert, going for a run or attempting to cook.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger. More Feast WinnersTell us what you think... Cancel reply