N0. 4

BURGER: Driftwood Burger

RESTAURANT: Driftwood at Embassy Suites Akron-Canton

CHEF: James Thornton

SIDE: Smoked bacon and gouda mac & cheese

TEMPERATURE: Medium

ABOUT THE BURGER: 1/2-pound beef patty topped with smoked tomato sauce, aged cheddar, thick-cut maple and applewood smoked bacon, Buttercrunch lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun.

PRICE: $13

MENU ITEM: Regular

LOCATION: 7883 Freedom Ave. NW, North Canton

JUDGE’S PICK: Alison Matas awarded the Driftwood Burger her Judge’s Pick. She thought the burger was huge, creative and unusual. The sauce was flavorful, and the meat blend was nice and juicy.

• • •

Alison Matas writes for The Canton Repository, covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as well as for About magazine. She grew up in Kent and has worked for newspapers in New York, Missouri, West Virginia and Maryland—and she’s happy to call Stark County her new home. When she’s not writing, she’s usually rehearsing for an upcoming musical or choir concert, going for a run or attempting to cook.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.