N0. 3

BURGER: The John Wayne

RESTAURANT: George’s Lounge

CHEF: Keith Kauffman

SIDE: Fresh cut fries

TEMPERATURE: Medium

ABOUT THE BURGER: 1/3-pound grass-fed beef glazed with housemade Boy Scout BBQ, home style ranch, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese topped with PBR-battered onion rings served on a grilled pretzel bun.

PRICE: $9.99

MENU ITEM: Regular

LOCATION: 229 Cleveland Ave. N, Canton

JUDGE’S PICK:Dan Kane awarded The John Wayne burger his Judge’s Pick because its many layers and toppings meshed well together. The burger was fresh, and the onion ring stayed crispy. The barbecue sauce added a nice sweetness to the burger. It was assembled carefully and held together bite after bite.

• • •

Dan Kane is the entertainment editor for The Canton Repository’s Ticket magazine, for which he writes about theater, movies, rock ‘n’ roll, art, classical music, dance, restaurants, festivals and everything else that’s going on. Growing up in Wooster, he always thought of Canton as “the big city.”

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.