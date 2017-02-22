Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—No. 10 John’s Bar & Grille About Staff February 22, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 49 N0. 10BURGER: “The Land”RESTAURANT: John’s Bar & Grille CHEF: Russ Green SIDE: Fresh cut French fries TEMPERATURE: MediumABOUT THE BURGER: 1/2-pound fresh pattied Angus burger, seasoned and flame-broiled, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, sauteed mushrooms and onion rings with homemade sriracha mayonnaise on the side.PRICE: $9.99 MENU ITEM: Regular LOCATION: 2749 Cleveland Ave. NW, CantonJUDGE’S REMARKS: > “The Land” burger from Chef Russ Green at John’s Bar & Grille is a delicious burger. Collyn Floyd thought the burger was cooked perfectly. She thought the onion ring and applewood smoked bacon were nice complements to the burger. Chef Ken Bucholtz liked the presentation of this burger and thought it had a little heat to it.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger. More Feast WinnersTell us what you think... Cancel reply