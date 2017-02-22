N0. 10

BURGER: “The Land”

RESTAURANT: John’s Bar & Grille

CHEF: Russ Green

SIDE: Fresh cut French fries

TEMPERATURE: Medium

ABOUT THE BURGER: 1/2-pound fresh pattied Angus burger, seasoned and flame-broiled, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, sauteed mushrooms and onion rings with homemade sriracha mayonnaise on the side.

PRICE: $9.99

MENU ITEM: Regular

LOCATION: 2749 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton

JUDGE’S REMARKS: > “The Land” burger from Chef Russ Green at John’s Bar & Grille is a delicious burger. Collyn Floyd thought the burger was cooked perfectly. She thought the onion ring and applewood smoked bacon were nice complements to the burger. Chef Ken Bucholtz liked the presentation of this burger and thought it had a little heat to it.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.