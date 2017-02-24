CONTENDER

BURGER: Meatloaf Swiss Burger

RESTAURANT: Main Street Deli and Baking Company

CHEF: Keith Hancock

SIDE: Bag of Shearer’s chips

TEMPERATURE: Medium-well

ABOUT THE BURGER: Hand-formed meatloaf burger topped with caramelized onion, Swiss cheese and house garlic mayo on a toasted Nickles sub bun.

PRICE: $6

MENU ITEM: Regular

LOCATION: 531 Main St. N, Navarre

JUDGE’S REMARKS: This is a hearty, comfort food, and the onion toppings are good in flavor. The bun is fresh.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.