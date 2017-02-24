Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—Main Street Deli and Baking Company About Staff February 24, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 77 CONTENDERBURGER: Meatloaf Swiss BurgerRESTAURANT: Main Street Deli and Baking Company CHEF: Keith Hancock SIDE: Bag of Shearer’s chips TEMPERATURE: Medium-wellABOUT THE BURGER: Hand-formed meatloaf burger topped with caramelized onion, Swiss cheese and house garlic mayo on a toasted Nickles sub bun.PRICE: $6 MENU ITEM: Regular LOCATION: 531 Main St. N, NavarreJUDGE’S REMARKS: This is a hearty, comfort food, and the onion toppings are good in flavor. The bun is fresh.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger. More Feast WinnersTell us what you think... Cancel reply