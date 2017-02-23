CONTENDER

BURGER: Jojutla Burger

RESTAURANT: Jojutlas Mexican Grill

CHEF: Gary Huett

SIDE: Hand cut fries

TEMPERATURE: Medium to medium-well

ABOUT THE BURGER: Topped with bacon, cheese, romaine, guacamole and pico de gallo.

PRICE: $8.49

MENU ITEM: Regular

LOCATION: 4889 Portage St. NW, North Canton

JUDGE’S REMARKS: The guac on the burger is a nice change of pace, and the pico de gallo gives it a nice kick. It has an overall good flavor.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.