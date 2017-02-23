Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—Jojutlas Mexican Grill About Staff February 23, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 66 CONTENDERBURGER: Jojutla BurgerRESTAURANT: Jojutlas Mexican Grill CHEF: Gary Huett SIDE: Hand cut fries TEMPERATURE: Medium to medium-wellABOUT THE BURGER: Topped with bacon, cheese, romaine, guacamole and pico de gallo.PRICE: $8.49 MENU ITEM: Regular LOCATION: 4889 Portage St. NW, North CantonJUDGE’S REMARKS: The guac on the burger is a nice change of pace, and the pico de gallo gives it a nice kick. It has an overall good flavor.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger. More Feast WinnersTell us what you think... Cancel reply