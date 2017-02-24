Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—Grinders Above & Beyond About Staff February 24, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 63 CONTENDERBURGER: Texas BurgerRESTAURANT: Grinders Above & Beyond CHEF: Rob Collins SIDE: Fries TEMPERATURE: Medium-wellABOUT THE BURGER: Half-pound black Angus burger on with a challah or pretzel bun topped with Monterey cheddar jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, a housemade beer-battered onion ring, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle chips.PRICE: $9 MENU ITEM: Regular LOCATION: 3114 Whipple Ave. NW, CantonJUDGE’S REMARKS: It’s a classic bacon cheeseburger.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger. More Feast WinnersTell us what you think... Cancel reply