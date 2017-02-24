CONTENDER

BURGER: Texas Burger

RESTAURANT: Grinders Above & Beyond
CHEF: Rob Collins
SIDE: Fries
TEMPERATURE: Medium-well

ABOUT THE BURGER: Half-pound black Angus burger on with a challah or pretzel bun topped with Monterey cheddar jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, a housemade beer-battered onion ring, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickle chips.

PRICE: $9
MENU ITEM: Regular
LOCATION: 3114 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton

JUDGE’S REMARKS: It’s a classic bacon cheeseburger.

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.

