Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—Fronimo's Downtown CONTENDERBURGER: Open-Faced Lamb BurgerRESTAURANT: Fronimo's Downtown CHEF: Garon Thomas SIDE: Fresh cut fries seasoned with cyprus flake salt and fresh chopped rosemary TEMPERATURE: MediumABOUT THE BURGER: Fresh ground lamb, seasoned and grilled, served open-faced on a bed of mixed greens and garlic bread. It's topped with Gruyere cheese and fire-roasted red peppers. It's served with a yogurt tzatziki.PRICE: $14 MENU ITEM: Regular LOCATION: 315 Cleveland Ave. NW, CantonJUDGE'S REMARKS: The lamb flavor is very good. The tzatziki sauce is excellent, and the open-face lends creativity.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff's top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.