Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—Eadies Fish House About Staff February 24, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 74 CONTENDERBURGER: Cheddar Bacon Onion Ring BurgerRESTAURANT: Eadies Fish House CHEF: Rudy Diotale SIDE: Bag of Shearer’s chips TEMPERATURE: Medium-wellABOUT THE BURGER: Half-pound special-blend steak patty charbroiled, topped with cheddar cheese, thick-cut smoked bacon, a few beer-battered onion rings, lettuce and tomato on a butter grilled brioche bun served with housemade onion ring sauce and barbecue sauce on the side.PRICE: $10 MENU ITEM: Regular LOCATION: 6616 Wise Ave. NW, North CantonJUDGE’S REMARKS: The presentation was excellent, and the onion rings were very tasty.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger. More Feast WinnersTell us what you think... Cancel reply