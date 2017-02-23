CONTENDER

BURGER: GV Crush House Loaded Burger

RESTAURANT: The Crush House at Gervasi Vineyard
CHEF: Jerry Risner
SIDE: Housemade chips and a Gervasi craft beer
TEMPERATURE: Medium

ABOUT THE BURGER: 8-ounce, hand-pressed ground beef patty topped with caramelized onions, smoked bacon, Italian sweet peppers, Gorgonzola cheese and roasted mushrooms.

PRICE: $13 + custom-ordered extras
MENU ITEM: Regular
LOCATION: 1700 55th St. NE, Canton

JUDGE’S REMARKS: The toppings are very generous, and the bun is great.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS


Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.

