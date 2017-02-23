Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—The Crush House at Gervasi Vineyard About Staff February 23, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 75 CONTENDERBURGER: GV Crush House Loaded BurgerRESTAURANT: The Crush House at Gervasi Vineyard CHEF: Jerry Risner SIDE: Housemade chips and a Gervasi craft beer TEMPERATURE: MediumABOUT THE BURGER: 8-ounce, hand-pressed ground beef patty topped with caramelized onions, smoked bacon, Italian sweet peppers, Gorgonzola cheese and roasted mushrooms.PRICE: $13 + custom-ordered extras MENU ITEM: Regular LOCATION: 1700 55th St. NE, CantonJUDGE’S REMARKS: The toppings are very generous, and the bun is great.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger. More Feast WinnersTell us what you think... Cancel reply