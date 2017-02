CONTENDER

BURGER: The Elvis

RESTAURANT: 3 Brothers Corner Tavern

CHEF: Jonathan Schuster

SIDE: 3B fries

TEMPERATURE: Medium

ABOUT THE BURGER: 8-ounce seasoned beef patty, topped with American cheese, glazed bacon, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

PRICE: $9.93

MENU ITEM: Regular

LOCATION: 7192 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton

JUDGE’S REMARKS: This is a really good-looking burger. The bacon is very flavorful, and the egg is fresh. It’s really well put together.

ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS

Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger.