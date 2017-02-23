Photo by Murphy RedmondFeast Awards: Burger Wars—3 Brothers Corner Tavern About Staff February 23, 2017 About Features, Feast Awards, Burger Wars, March '17, On the Cover 58 CONTENDERBURGER: The ElvisRESTAURANT: 3 Brothers Corner Tavern CHEF: Jonathan Schuster SIDE: 3B fries TEMPERATURE: MediumABOUT THE BURGER: 8-ounce seasoned beef patty, topped with American cheese, glazed bacon, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo.PRICE: $9.93 MENU ITEM: Regular LOCATION: 7192 Fulton Dr. NW, CantonJUDGE’S REMARKS: This is a really good-looking burger. The bacon is very flavorful, and the egg is fresh. It’s really well put together.ABOUT THE FEAST AWARDS Every March for the past three years, we have presented to readers the magazine staff’s top picks in our annual Feast Awards. This year, we decided to take things in a different direction and focus on an American classic: the burger. More Feast WinnersTell us what you think... Cancel reply