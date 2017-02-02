26, drama teaching artist for ArtsinStark and Holy Cross Academy, owner of Snow Sisters-Party Entertainment

Lives in: North Canton

Self portrait:

My friends and family mean the absolute world to me. I love assorted party dips. “Africa” by Toto is my all time favorite song, and it will be the first dance song at our wedding.

“what people love most about Taylor is her compassion to help others. And her kindness in wanting to make sure everyone feels included and like they belong.”

—Alexis Haupt, sister

Love lessons:

I’ve really learned how important the relationships you build with others in life are. Not even from just a romantic standpoint. Treat your relationships with your family, your friends, your students, the people who come into your life for a brief moment, the people who stay in your life forever, like gold.

Biggest obstacles:

My schedule! I am constantly working on various shows or projects at a time, and many of my weekends are spent being a various princess character. I could move a few things around if the right person came along. Ha!

Burning passions:

Theater is my biggest passion. I’m so incredibly lucky that I get to share my love for theater and performing with my students every day. Theater is so important not only as a form of self expression, but is also a catalyst for social change. My other greatest passion is helping others. It is truly the thing that makes me the happiest. I’ve gotten to be a part of so many amazing organizations by being the “Ice Queen” (Elsa) and have met the most incredible kids.

Who I admire most:

My older sister Lauren is the person I admire the most. Growing up with a mentally challenged older sister has given me such a different outlook on life that I am so thankful for. My sister is always happy, uplifting and inspiring despite her hardships and differences in life.