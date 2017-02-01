Photos by Murphy RedmondMost Eligible Singles | Sam Swisher About Staff February 1, 2017 February '17, About Features, Most Eligible Singles, On the Cover 82 28, owner, Modern Hairitage SalonLives in: North CantonSelf portrait: I own my own business. I opened Modern Hairitage Salon in North Canton three years ago at the age of 25. I started my career at a hair salon in downtown Canton and have since taken my career to the next level. I love to laugh and have fun. I’m easy going and am always up for a new adventure! I’m committed, hard-working and very determined.Love lessons: You have to love yourself first before you can truly love someone else!“Sam has an amazing personality and a heart of gold. I would also describe Sam as extremely talented at what she does for a career, and she is truly passionate about what she does.” —Sarah Isler, friendTwitter classified: Tall, career-driven and romantic :)Biggest obstacles: Finding someone that shares my same interests and is as career-driven as I am.Red flag: When a date does not make eye contact with me when we are talking!Who I admire most: I admire my mother. She has molded me into the women I am today. She’s the kindest, strongest and just best person I know. I feel truly blessed to be her daughter.Dream vacation: Exploring a big city I have never been to and then jumping on a plane for some R&R on a beautiful beach!Tell us what you think... Cancel reply