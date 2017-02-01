28, owner, Modern Hairitage Salon

Lives in: North Canton

Self portrait:

I own my own business. I opened Modern Hairitage Salon in North Canton three years ago at the age of 25. I started my career at a hair salon in downtown Canton and have since taken my career to the next level. I love to laugh and have fun. I’m easy going and am always up for a new adventure! I’m committed, hard-working and very determined.

Love lessons:

You have to love yourself first before you can truly love someone else!

“Sam has an amazing personality and a heart of gold. I would also describe Sam as extremely talented at what she does for a career, and she is truly passionate about what she does.”

—Sarah Isler, friend

Twitter classified:

Tall, career-driven and romantic :)

Biggest obstacles:

Finding someone that shares my same interests and is as career-driven as I am.

Red flag:

When a date does not make eye contact with me when we are talking!

Who I admire most:

I admire my mother. She has molded me into the women I am today. She’s the kindest, strongest and just best person I know. I feel truly blessed to be her daughter.

Dream vacation:

Exploring a big city I have never been to and then jumping on a plane for some R&R on a beautiful beach!